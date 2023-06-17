Joan Nachbaur Rathbun
LONGVIEW — Joan Nachbaur Rathbun went to her heavenly home Friday evening, June 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Joan was a loving mother and ‘Memaw’ to her grandchildren. She was selfless and always thinking of others first. She treated everyone equally with kindness and compassion. Joan was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Vera Imagine and Walter Paul Nachbaur on September 17, 1936.
She was a graduate of the University of Georgia, where she earned a bachelor of science degree and earned her master’s degree at the University of Texas at Tyler, focusing on communication and journalism.
As a newlywed, she moved to Longview in 1958 and started her family. She was an active member of the Longview Junior Service League beginning in 1963. Her commitment to service through the Junior League taught her the importance of helping others; thus Joan spent the remainder of her lifetime serving others and working to promote the Arts and many other non-profit organizations throughout the East Texas Area.
Chairing the Cultural Arts and Art Museum committees of the Junior Service League led to Joan’s directorship of the Longview Museum and Arts Center in 1977. Under her LMAC leadership, she secured grants, expanded its “Day at the Museum” program and initiated a graduate course in Art through UT Tyler. When she left LMAC in 1984, Joan assisted in the start up and development of the Michelson-Reves Museum of Art in Marshall, Texas, assuming directorship in 1986. Soon thereafter she crossed the state line to Bossier City, Louisiana where she was the director of the Bossier Arts Council. She developed the East Bank Theatre of live drama through her coordination of state and city programs.
In 1991 Joan became the East Texas Branch Director of the Arthritis Foundation until the office was closed. She then began to use her journalism degree at Longview News-Journal as Feature writer for Art Works, Best Bet, and Events Calendar. She was recruited to become Regional Director for the American Heart Association in 1995. For 17 years she was the voice you heard and the smile you saw when you entered the front office of The First United Methodist Church.
Her love of travel began when she spent her senior year of college in Europe. Skiing became a passion in her 50’s and she enjoyed the slopes of Santa Fe, Colorado and Nevada. Always ready for an adventure, she joined many friends on road trips across the States. Rafting down and camping under the stars on the Colorado river through the Grand Canyon was an exciting Nachbaur/Rathbun family trip. Far away places called out to her - later in life she traveled with friends to Europe and to San Miguel de Allende. San Miguel captured her heart and she traveled to this small historic town in Mexico as often as she could. She enjoyed her final trip in the Spring of 22.
Joan was a member of the First United Methodist Church, served as president of the Henry Foster Class, held membership in the Junior League, Longview Civic Music Association, Longview Symphony League, Ivy League Garden Club, Longview Tennis Association, East Texas Ski Club, Gregg County Children’s Association, YMCA, Leadership Longview, Kappa Delta, Pan Hellenic Association, Artsview Children’s Theatre, Longfellows, Rendezvous and the Thirsty Thursday Girls!
Joan is survived by her daughter, Joanie Russell and favorite son-in-law, Bill Russell, Gilmer; sons, Gray Rathbun, Longview, and Matthew Rathbun and daughter-in-law, Claire, Dallas. She was ‘Memaw’ to her four precious grandchildren, Ginny Moore and husband, Kolton, Gracie Russell, JP and Luke Rathbun; cousin, Charles Gardner and Bobbie of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Sue Rathbun, Longview; nieces Susan Castelanos and Katy Nachbaur, California and Stacy Rathbun, Longview. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; younger brother, Walter Paul Nachbaur Jr.; and niece Kelly Rathbun Jennings.
Her favorite joy was entertaining her family and friends in her home of almost 60 years.
Services will be Tuesday, June 20th at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of The First United Methodist Church, Longview.
