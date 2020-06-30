Joan Peacock
LONGVIEW — Joan Peacock of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at the home she shared with her daughter in Fort Worth.
Born in Coronado, California on November 19th, 1954, the daughter of a United States Marine, Joan enjoyed a true military childhood with her two brothers, Gary and Robert in California, Hawaii, Japan, Kansas, and Texas.
Joan attended Longview High School, graduating in 1973, and then went on to earn her B.S. from East Texas State University. She later received multiple teaching certificates from The University of Texas. Joan taught school at Hallsville ISD, retiring in 2004.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Courtney Amick and Jason Platt of Thornton, Texas, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Liz Peacock of Stockton, Missouri and brother, Robert Peacock of Longview, Texas. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Major Richard Harrison Peacock and Valerie Delno Peacock.

