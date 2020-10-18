Joan Theresa Armstrong
Joan Therese Armstrong
LONGVIEW — Joan Therese Armstrong entered God’s loving arms on September 20, 2020, after a brief, but devastating, illness.
She was born June 10, 1938, in Framingham, Massachusetts, to John and Agnes (Keefe) Benjamin. Her parents preceded her in death as did her son, Matthew Post; and four of her siblings.
She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Armstrong; sister, Betty Vincent-Mahar; daughter, Robin and Scott Glasgow; granddaughter, Stephanie and Brandon Terry with great-grandsons, Cooper and Coleson; step-daughters, Kristi McLean, Mary Lowrey, and Fabel and Greg Konicke, another seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Joan was an amazingly loving and kind lady who always had an uplifting word for everyone. Her brilliant smile and laugh will be missed by so many.
A memorial celebration of Joan’s life will be held in Oregon, at a later date.

