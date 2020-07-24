Joann Brooks Petersen
LONGVIEW — Joann Brooks Petersen, 83, went into the arms of the Lord in the early morning of July 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for her family. Mrs. Petersen will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard Petersen in the Mausoleum of Rosewood Park in Longview.
Joann was born on May 9, 1937 in Longview TX to parents Roland and Naomi Brooks. She was a longtime parishioner of Winterfield United Methodist Church where she attended for many years. Joann loved the Lord and was greatly blessed by him.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Naomi Brooks and her husband Richard Petersen. Those left to cherish their memories of Joann include her sister, Rosiland Murray and her husband Bob; children Mark Petersen and Debra Morris; grandchildren Skyann and Samantha; and several great-grandchildren.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview doctor: Confidence in how to treat COVID-19 grows, but unknowns remain
- Police: Teen dies from injuries after shooting in Longview
- Pine Tree ISD student who died this week remembered as 'shining star'
- More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area
- Former Longview ISD teacher moved to Harrison County on 2 charges of sex assault of child
- Unnoticed, unpreserved — 1940s concrete houses built by LeTourneau still standing
- Stallard: It's time to give Karen a break
- Next COVID-19 aid package would include more $1,200 stimulus checks
- Former Longview ISD teacher arrested on aggravated sexual assault of child charge
- Hallsville police arrest Marshall sex offender on charge of soliciting minors
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.