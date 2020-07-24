Joann Brooks Petersen
LONGVIEW — Joann Brooks Petersen, 83, went into the arms of the Lord in the early morning of July 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for her family. Mrs. Petersen will be laid to rest next to her husband Richard Petersen in the Mausoleum of Rosewood Park in Longview.
Joann was born on May 9, 1937 in Longview TX to parents Roland and Naomi Brooks. She was a longtime parishioner of Winterfield United Methodist Church where she attended for many years. Joann loved the Lord and was greatly blessed by him.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Naomi Brooks and her husband Richard Petersen. Those left to cherish their memories of Joann include her sister, Rosiland Murray and her husband Bob; children Mark Petersen and Debra Morris; grandchildren Skyann and Samantha; and several great-grandchildren.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.