JoAnn Moreland Templeton
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mrs. JoAnn M. Templeton, 72, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Mickey Melton Performing Arts located at Longview High School. Internment at Jordan Valley Memorial Park.
Viewing is Friday, September 11, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Longview, Texas from 2 pm - 8pm. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home. Face mask are required to attend and seating is limited due to COVID 19 restrictions.
