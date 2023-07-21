JoAnn Peterson
LONGVIEW — Betty JoAnn Graham Clark Peterson, 93, was born on October 4, 1929 in Denton, TX and passed away on July 19, 2023 in Keller, TX. She was the daughter of James Graham and Louise Richardson Graham. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Jerry Clark, her second husband Batte Peterson, and sisters Jimmie Lou Nobles and Shirley Mac Reiman.
She is survived by son James Clark of Dallas, stepson Michael (Vicky) Peterson of Commerce, and stepdaughter Melissa McRae of Irving. Also surviving are grandchildren Cory, Caden, Amanda, Avalon, Pierce, Austin, and Barrett, four great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews that include the Bob Nobles family and the Joe Reiman family of Denton.
JoAnn completed her bachelor’s degree in art at Texas Woman’s University, then later returned to school at Abilene Christian University to receive her teaching certificate. She taught first grade in Abilene, Bridgeport, and at Pine Tree Elementary in Longview, then worked as a diagnostician for multiple school districts after receiving her master’s degree.
JoAnn was actively involved in Al-Anon, and she attended Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Longview. She loved to cook, and had a large collection of recipe books. Her rum cake and banana pudding were family favorites.
A funeral service for JoAnn will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 2 pm at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. A committal service will follow at Purley Cemetery in Purley, TX.
