JoAnn Selz
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration Service will be held for Mrs. JoAnn Selz on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. A time of visitation will follow the service.
JoAnn was born on December 23, 1942 in Blytheville, Arkansas to Joseph O. Talley and Naomi Wilson Talley. She passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023 at her home in Longview, Texas surrounded by her loving family.
Anyone that knew JoAnn knew what a kind, sweet person she was. She cared deeply about her family, and enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She spent many hours reading books, gardening, watching games shows, and cooking. She had a major sweet tooth, and you could always find goodies at her house. JoAnn was beautiful, inside and out. She was far smarter than she gave herself credit for, and she had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a joy to talk to and spend time with, and she always made people feel so loved, and she always had something for them to eat. We find comfort and peace knowing she is with Jesus, she will be loved and missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved twin sister, Jeanette Talley Murray; her daughters, Sara Selz and husband Jimmy Fox, Alison Hill and husband Jerry Hill, Karen Storrie and husband Michael Storrie; her grandchildren, Makenzie Bynum and husband Braeden, Alex Miles, Abbey Latner, Elizabeth Storrie, Jacob Storrie, and Matthew Storrie; and her great grandchildren Emerson and Everett, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Gone before her are her husband Fred Selz, her parents Joseph and Naomi Talley, and her brother Charles Talley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice of Longview, Texas.
