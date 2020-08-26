JoAnn Stiles Payne

JoAnn was born on July 13, 1934 in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, to Joseph and Emma Jeanne Batte Stiles. She married her high school sweetheart, Clifford Payne, on December 20, 1954. She graduated from Baylor University in 1955 with a major in sociology.
JoAnn and Cliff made their home in Deer Park, Texas, where they raised two children, Joe and Robin. They joined and became active members of First Baptist Church Deer Park. JoAnn enjoyed teaching first grade Sunday School and made many lifelong friends. She worked for the Baptist Student Union at San Jacinto Junior College, and later as secretary to the pastor of First Baptist Church Deer Park. Her home was open to her children’s friends, where they could always find a listening ear and frequently, JoAnn’s Rice Krispie treats.
JoAnn and Cliff moved to Lewisville, Texas in 1989 for Clifford’s work, then back to the Houston area in 1994 to be near her son’s family and to assist in the care of her father. JoAnn served as church secretary at Park Place Baptist Church, where her father, Dr. Joseph Stiles had served as lead pastor, and later as pastor emeritus.
In 2003, JoAnn and Cliff moved to Longview, Texas, to live close to their daughter’s family. They joined Mobberly Baptist Church and made many new friends. JoAnn and her husband volunteered to travel to China to teach English and to share the love of Jesus with college students there. JoAnn was a prayer warrior, who remembered to pray and follow up with the people for whom she prayed. She was an encourager to everyone around her. She had a wonderful laugh, and laughed loudest at herself. JoAnn kept up-to-date on all the activities and sports events of her grandchildren, and attended as many as she could. Her smiling face and sweet spirit were a blessing to her caregivers, even up until JoAnn’s final days. She struggled with Alzheimer’s disease for several years, but is now healed and at home with her Savior, Jesus.
JoAnn Payne was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Joseph and Emma Jeanne Stiles, and by her husband, Clifford L. Payne. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Joe Payne and his wife Susan of League City, Texas; Robin Fortner and her husband Mitch of Longview, Texas; beloved sister, Patricia Stiles; grandchildren Olivia Payne, Megan Fortner Hooton and husband Jon, Mallory Fortner Hastings and husband Travis, Madie Ann Fortner, and Max Fortner; Great-grandson Miller Hooton, soon-to-be born great-granddaughter Charlie Ann Hastings, and special lifelong dear friend, Francille Mahan.
The family appreciates the loving care provided JoAnn by Arabella memory care staff, Heartsway Hospice, and her committed private caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highway 80 Rescue Mission or Texas Baptist Men Relief Fund. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.