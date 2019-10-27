JoAnne Pricer Edwards

In 1964, JoAnne graduated from Texarkana College with her Lab Tech Degree and worked for many years as a Lab Technician starting with Dr. Rutledge in Daingerfied as his Office Lab Technician and worked at Titus County Memorial Hospital, Good Shepherd Hospital, Longview Regional Medical Center, and later traveled as a “traveling medical tech” all around the United States wherever the assignments took her.
She also applied for Law School and was admitted to a California school initially at age 46, then after one year she applied and was accepted at SMU School of Law. After a family tragedy and only one semester to complete, she made the decision not to return and be away from family any longer. She loved taking classes and learning and obtained several degrees over her lifetime.
JoAnne loved and attended church and was of the Presbyterian faith. She was currently a member of the Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church. She was blessed with one granddaughter, Haley Edwards and a great-granddaughter, Morgan Hooker. She is also survived by her daughter, Donna Edwards Bonham; sister Patsy McSwain; and brother Mike Walker. Also left to cherish her memory is her only living aunt, JoAnn Rodgers of Baytown, TX. Other survivors include brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mrs. Juanell Cox, John and Martha Edwards, Richard Edwards and Elizabeth Pricer; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
JoAnne was preceded in death by her birth father, Jesse Lee Pricer, at a young age. Her husband Cecil preceded her in death on September 10, 2004. Her mother, Mildred Walker and her second father, Mr. John Walker, whom she loved and adored. Also preceded in death by her brother Buddy Pricer and many other loved ones whom she joins in her eternal heavenly home who have gone on before her.
The family would like to thank the staff of Treviso and Heart to Heart Hospice for their kind and compassionate care they provided to Jo as her health declined. Also, a special thanks to her church family and Pastor Doug Ashley of Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church for the many cards and visits.
Services for JoAnne will be held Monday, October 28, at 3:30 pm at the church located at 3800 Judson Rd. Longview, TX 75605.
