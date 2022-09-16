Jodie Eugene “Joe” Walker
LONGVIEW — Joe was born October 4, 1949, to parents, Jody Jackson and Lela Mae (Adkinson) Walker of Nacogdoches, Texas. Joe was the youngest of six children. The Walker family frequently moved throughout Texas, and eventually landed in Denver City. It was there that he met Mary Tillery, the love of his life, and the couple were wed on February 26, 1968. In 1969, Joe was drafted into the United States Marine Corps, where he attended boot-camp and trained at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, California. He spent the majority of his military career at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he met numerous friends, made memories, and formed a lifelong appreciation for the USMC. Joe remained a devoted member of the Marine Corps League throughout his life and spent many years volunteering at the Toys For Tots Foundation. In 1984, with the promise of a new job, Joe, Mary, and their three sons made the move to Longview, Texas, where the family remains today.
Joe enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; fishing, cracking jokes, watching football, Western films, antique shopping, listening to old 50’s and country music, working in the yard, and spending time with his family; his favorite days were spent drinking coffee on the back porch with his wife and family. He lived a life full of happiness and love, and his contagious smile will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Joe is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Mary Tillery Walker; three sons, Jason Walker and his wife Judy Walker; Jerry Walker; and Josh Walker; six grandchildren, Cody Walker; Katelyn Walker Larsen and her husband Cole Larsen; Brittany Walker; Destiny Walker; Kamryn Walker and Jaxon Walker; three great-grandchildren, Sophie Diaz; Austin Walker; and Kamden Arroyo; two sisters, Thelma and her husband Marcel Schaeffer; and Monnie Sheridan. Joe was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jody and Lela Mae Walker; son, Jodie Walker Jr; three siblings, LJ Reagan; Mack Walker; and Patsy Bellard; as well as his beloved poodle, Doodle.
The family will hold a private, graveside service near Gilmer, Texas.
A special thank you to Choice Homehealth and Choice Hospice of Tyler. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to East Texas Funeral Home.
Until we see you again, old man. Oorah.
