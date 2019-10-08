Jody Seldon Gooch

Jody was born on July 29, 1971 in Longview, Texas as the son of the late Bob & Barbara Gooch. Jody is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jackie Gooch, daughter Carly Gooch and her fiance Mitchell King, his beloved dog Racetrack, brothers James Gooch and wife Danna, Darryl Gann and wife Pam, Ernie Gann and wife Judi, David Gann and wife Laurie, sisters Brenda Taylor and husband Johnnie, Dianne Dorsey and husband Marlin, Darlene Hicks and husband Jerry, and Shirley Ward and late husband Darrell and numerous nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters in Christ. He was reunited in heaven with his parents, Bob and Barbara Gooch and his sister, Barbara Clark and mother-in-law Zama Dee Richardson.
After 18 years of service with the City of Longview, Jody felt called to minister to the youth at Smith County Juvenile Detention Center.
Jody was very passionate in his hobbies that included dirt track racing, fishing, playing his guitar, welding, watching Alabama softball and football and spending time with his favorite girls, Jackie and Carly. He enjoyed using his talents for the Lord which included T-Force Ministries, playing in the bands with Humble Heart and Tetelestai. Jody had a big heart and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was the guy who walked into a room and the room immediately lit up with happiness and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Jody to T-Force Ministries, Peace Fellowship-Diana TX, or a ministry of your choice.
There will be visitation on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 5-7pm and a home going celebration on Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019 at 2pm. Both will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 4715 Tenneryville Rd., Longview, TX. Final resting place will be at Gilmer City Cemetery following the service.
