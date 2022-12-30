Joe Bob Taylor
KILGORE, TEXAS — Memorial services for Mr. Joe Bob Taylor, 66 of Kilgore will be 4:00 P.M Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Brother Jacob Justice officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Taylor passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Longview Regional Hospital.
Joe Bob was born on September 17, 1956 in Delhi, Louisiana to the late W.V. Taylor and Marky Sobey. Mr. Taylor worked for many years with Sun Exploration, Oryx Energy, and Kerr McGee before retiring with SND Energy. He enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns and Texas Rangers and playing golf in his spare time. Joe Bob was loving and caring husband, father, brother and grandfather who will be missed by all that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Taylor.
Joe Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jacki Taylor of Kilgore; son, Jake Taylor and Fiancé Kelly Phillips of Kilgore; grandchildren, Riley, Kelsey and Katelyn, son, Dusty Taylor and wife Emily of Tyler, brother, Terry Taylor of Chandler, along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Longview Regional ICU doctors and nurses.
Memorials may be made to the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research P.O. Box 1925, Merrifield, VA 22116 or www.v.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.