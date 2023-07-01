Joe Curtis Coleman
LONGVIEW — Joe Curtis Coleman, 59, of Longview, Texas, passed away on June 19, 2023. He was born on November 9, 1963, to Arthur Lee Coleman and Ruth Bailey Coleman. Joe was a free-spirited individual who embraced life with enthusiasm, adventure, zest, and passion.
Joe is survived by his mother, Ruth Bailey Coleman; sister, Kelly McGill; brother, Keith Coleman; wife, Krystal Edwards; sons, Joshua Meador, Joe Curtis Coleman, and Lonnie Joel Edwards; daughter, Shiloh Edwards Dykes; Nieces, Kinsey Coleman Teague, Keren Jackson, and Candace Crosby; Nephews, Caleb Crosby, Christopher Crosby; and grandchildren, Lincoln Lee Meador, Harlan Lane Edwards, James Waylon Dykes, Zoey Taylor Coleman, and Maddox Dean Coleman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Lee Coleman.
In his early years, Joe attended Longview High School, where he laid the foundation for his future endeavors. He started his career in the automobile mechanic field before transitioning to the tree service industry, where his skills and expertise flourished.
In his spare time, Joe enjoyed fast vehicles, playing baseball, teaching new tricks, Comedy hour, and being the handyman on call. He found joy in helping and teaching others and was always ready to lend a hand.
A ceremony to honor Joe’s life will be held on Thursday at 10 am at Mobberly Baptist Church. Friends and family are invited to attend and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charitable organization of your choice.
Joe Coleman will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His vibrant spirit and wild heart will leave an indelible mark on our lives. May Crazy Joe rest in peace.
