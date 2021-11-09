Joe Dan Wedgeworth
CARTHAGE — Graveside funeral services for Mr. Joe Dan Wedgeworth, 86, of Carthage, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at the Bethlehem Cemetery. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church prior to the graveside service.
Mr. Joe Dan Wedgeworth was born May 27, 1935, in Carthage, Texas. He passed this life November 6, 1921, peacefully at his Carthage, Texas home. Joe Dan was one of six children born to the marriage of Walter Reese and Grace Florence Bellamy Wedgeworth. He was raised and schooled in Carthage, Texas graduating Carthage High School and attending Panola College. Joe Dan married Mary Elaine Wheaton November 24, 1961, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage before she preceded him in death in 2016.
Mr. Wedgeworth worked and retired from Texas Eastman after 35 years of service. He was a lifelong member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He served as a Mason and worked as a lifelong rancher. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tracy Wedgeworth and Walter Aubrey Wedgeworth; and a sister, Juanita Clinton.
Mr. Wedgeworth is survived by his devoted children, sons, Jody Wedgeworth and wife Evelyn of Carthage, Virgil Wedgeworth and wife Kristi of Carthage; daughter, Theresa Mills of San Antonio; brothers, James L. and wife Dorothy of Carthage, Grady Bill Wedgeworth and wife Jane of Carthage; grandchildren, Brody Wedgeworth of Carthage, Jake Wedgeworth of Denton, Morgan Nichols and husband Jamie of Carthage, Emmie Wedgeworth of Carthage, Dalton Wedgeworth of Carthage, Bryan Mills and wife Debra of San Antonio, and Chad Mills of San Antonio; several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Denny Wedgeworth, Jamie Wedgeworth, Keith Wedgeworth, W.A. Wedgeworth, Jarod Wedgeworth, and Don Clinton. The family suggests memorials to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church or Bethlehem Cemetery Assoc.
