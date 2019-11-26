Joe David Brunson, Sr.

A native of Longview, Texas, Joe graduated Longview High School in 1971 and later that night, he started his 48-year courtship with Sally McKee. In that same year, he married Sally Ann and entered the Army, serving in the Corps of Engineers.
Upon completion of service, Joe attended and graduated Texas A&M University in 1978 with a degree in engineering. He graduated in just 3 years. After graduating, Joe began his oilfield career with Halliburton Services and held various engineering jobs through the oilfield. Joe was a well sought after engineer and respected by many people in his field. He retired in 2010 from Santrol.
Joe was an extremely lovable man and his passions were his family, working outdoors at the lake, riding his electric bike, camping and hiking. He loved sharing his lakefront home with family and friends.
Joe the second of four children, is preceded in death by his parents Thomas W. and Mary J. Brunson.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Sally Ann Brunson, 1 son, J. D. Brunson; grandchildren Gabe, Gavin and Aubrey Brunson; 2 brothers Roy and Paul Brunson; 1 sister, Mary Claire Corley; daughter-in-law, Andrea Brunson; Sisters-in-law Janet Baker and Kathy Ward, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Joe’s Life will be held at 3pm on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to service starting at 2pm. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
