Joe David Kuykendall

He was born September 13, 1961, in Longview, Texas to Joe and Ola Mae Kuykendall. He graduated from Pine Tree High School and furthered his education at Stephen F. Austin State University. David went on to establish a career in building/facilities management and maintenance, most recently with Texas Bank & Trust.
Although David is now in Heaven, his legacy lives on through his wife, Cheryl and his two daughters, Rachel and Emily. He is also survived by his sister, Lori Kuykendall; uncle, Don (Linda) Kuykendall; father and mother-in-law, Jim and LaVern Krutza; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Krutza; Becky (Steve) Britt; brothers-in-law, Paul (Marti) Krutza; Jim (Linda) Krutza; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and family members. David joins his parents, Joe and Ola Mae Kuykendall; uncle, Carroll Kuykendall; and grandparents in Heaven.
The family would like to express their thanks to all of the doctors and nurses for the excellent care given to David during this illness. We would also like to express our thanks to Heart’sWay Hospice for the wonderful care given to David during the past several months especially Sheryl, Staci, Tim, Michelle, and Lori.
A Life Celebration service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Mobberly Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation on Friday November 8, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Mobberly Baptist Church Building Fund or Mobberly Baptist Church-Youth Mission Trips.
