Joe Edd Skipper, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Joe was born August 22, 1934 to Roy Dee and Pearl Lindsey Skipper. On March 25th, he married Marie Miller Skipper. They have been married 64 years. He was a faithful member and deacon of 1st Baptist Church of Daingerfield.
Joe spent his life serving others. He served in the Navy as a Quartermaster Signalman and State Trooper for the Texas DPS. In 1959 he joined the Houston Police Department and served for 20 years rising to the rank of Captain. He returned home in 1980 to become Sheriff of Morris County and served for 12 years
Joe served as past president of the Lone Star Kiwanis Club, member and on the board of directors of the Texas Sheriff Association, and a member of the Daingerfield Lions Club. He received a Lions Club Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Distinguished Alumni recipient award in 2014. He was a member of the Masons since January 25, 1982. He was a member of the Daingerfield Chamber of Commerce, member and past Chaplain of the Morris-Cass Gideon Camp, member of the Daingerfield-Lone Star Alumni Association, the American Legion and has served on the board of directors for the Houston Police Union and the North East Texas Credit Union. He was a baseball coach for18 years and also served as district director of Dixie Baseball. Coaching baseball was one of the most enjoyable times in his life.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Benjamin “Wick” Skipper, Hollis Skipper, Roy L. Skipper, and two sisters Carolyn Skipper and Mary Marie Skipper..
Joe is survived by his wife, Marie; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Amber Skipper of Waxahachie, daughter, Cynthia Skipper of Daingerfield, grandchildren, Abigail and Augustus Skipper of Waxahachie; a brother and sister-in-law John and Wanda Skipper of Daingerfield; a sister-in-law, Betty Jean Skipper of Daingerfield, and a number of nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.
