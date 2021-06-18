Joe French Erwin
LONGVIEW, TX — Joe French Erwin, Chief Warrant Officer 4, age 92, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2021 in Longview, Texas.
A graveside service with military funeral honors will be held 10:45 am on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with Pastor, Mr. Jim Welch, officiating.
Joe French Erwin was born in Greenville, Texas to Joe and Alba Erwin on August, 12, 1928. Mr. Erwin married the love of his life, Virginia Anne Overby, on February 14, 1948. Mr. Erwin joined the United States Army on June 30, 1946 and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas on January, 30, 1979. While in service for his county, he earned numerous honors which included but was not limited to: Bronze Star, Combat Infantry Badge, Legion of Merit, Paratrooper Badge, WWII Victory Medal, and three Army Commendation. He was also a member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge #335, Scottish Rite and Alzafar Shrine in San Antonio, TX.
Mr. Erwin is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Anne Erwin, and his son, Lance Joe Erwin.
Mr. Erwin is survived by his daughter, Lynne Erwin; cousin, Lois Hoskins; grandchildren, Kristen Rich, Gavin Erwin, Reagan Romo, Rachel Virgen, Sean Erwin, Brandon Parker; Great-Grandchildren, Haydn Porterfield, Holly Porterfield, Madeline Welch, Conner Parker, Peyton Parker, Liam Parker, Sophia Romo, Scarlet Virgen, Bella Romo, and Ariana Romo; The Davis, Drummond, Erwin, Hoskins, Lawler, Porter, and Welch Family.
The Erwin Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Pastor, Mr. Jim Welch; Ms. Ebony Thompson, caregiver and family friend; Compass Hospice of East Texas, and all the nurses and caregivers at Parkview on Hollybrook that provided outstanding care and comfort for Mr. Erwin and his family during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in honor of Joe F. Erwin to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
