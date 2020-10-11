Joe G. Ramirez
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Jose “Joe” G. Ramirez, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, brother and uncle, of Longview, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the age of 89. Joe was born in Mission, Texas, on April 27, 1931, to Carlos and Ventura Ramirez.
A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2108 Ridgewood Drive, Longview. The Rosary will be at 12:30 p.m., followed by visitation at 1:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 p.m., Father Daniel Dower, Celebrant. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required. The Mass will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/stmaryslongview. Interment will be at a later date at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.
For a complete obituary please visit www.raderfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Mary’s Catholic Church 2108 Ridgewood Drive, Longview, TX 75605, the American Legion Post 232 P. O. Box 386, Longview, TX 75606 or Longview Too AMBUCS P. O. Box 331, Longview, TX 75606
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill ISD school board approves shortened weekly schedule
- Gilmer ISD latest district to cancel remote learning
- $1 million lawsuit filed against Longview doctor charged with child sex assault
- Police: One arrested after pair raced at more than 90 mph in Longview
- Man reported missing found dead after 1-vehicle crash outside Longview
- Hallsville, Tyler ISDs join growing list of districts to end remote learning
- Longview effort aims to raise awareness of child, human trafficking
- Gregg County Pct. 4 commissioner, others arrested in vote-harvesting scheme
- Longview ISD board looks for solutions to failing grades among remote learners
- Hundreds of Longview-area students switch from remote to on-campus learning
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.