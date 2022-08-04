Joe John Jones
GLADEWATER — Cherished husband, father, and grandfather, Joe Jones, 92, died peacefully on July 26, 2022. Beloved husband to Helen Ruth Jones for 69 years, he was the oldest son of Maureen Miller and Vollie John “Catline” Jones of East Mountain, Texas. A graduate of Texarkana High School, Joe shined on the basketball court and continued his devotion to the sport at East Texas Baptist University. Joe graduated from ETBU in 1952 with a degree in Education and Coaching. In 1988, Joe was inducted into the ETBU Tiger Athletics Hall of Fame. Joe stayed active in alumnae affairs of ETBU, where he received the Golden Blazer honor for his dedicated volunteer and support of the University. After his college graduation, Joe was drafted for the Ada Oilers semi-pro basketball team owned by Bud Adams. At night he took courses at the University of Houston, where he earned a Master of Arts in Education and the love of Helen Ruth Harrison. Soon after, he was drafted for the Korean War, where he got his first taste of entrepreneurism: Helen sent him homemade candy and sold it to his fellow soldiers for 25 cents each. After serving, he and Helen settled in Mineola, where he coached and taught Driver Education and swim lessons. In the summer of 1957, he became a devoted father to Kay Ann Jones. He later turned down a position as a school principal and began a lifelong love of business. He created, marketed, and ran the first bowling alley in Gladewater for over four years. He parlayed his business interest in real estate, where he developed Kay Acres, and his young family lived in one of the homes he built. Within ten years of his first business, he bought McKaig Chevrolet. For 29 years, he owned and operated a successful dealership. In addition, he was part owner of Harder-Jones Chevrolet, Oldsmobile in Mineola. Over the years, he invested in properties in Gladewater, developed the Spring Lake subdivision in Mineola, and numerous commercial buildings in Gladewater. In 1984 he spearheaded the birth of Gladewater National Bank with seven other board members, all community business leaders. The bank was well received, with an average of 70 new accounts each week. He often said, “...when people work together; there’s no limit to what they can accomplish.” He served as Chairman of the Board and in other leadership roles until he was 89. Joe loved his community. He supported local schools and promoted the industry and businesses of Gladewater and the East Texas region. He served as a president of the Gladewater Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the East Texas Chevrolet Dealers Council, and the Gladewater Industrial Committee, which recruited Texas Die Casting and other businesses. His 1958 red corvette was a regular participant in many Gladewater parades. Joe and Helen attended the First Methodist Church, where he served as finance chairman for many years. A lifelong athlete, Joe loved all sports and became a formidable tennis player, competing in area tournaments and often winning at the net. He continued to play into retirement despite a double knee replacement. Each of his grandchildren had a unique and personal relationship with Joe. He coached Kate tennis up through high school, Joe replaced many shoes by shooting hoops with Robin and Joseph, and he loved swimming with Betsy and Sam. He re-created his past Driver Education material and taught each grandchild to drive. He was an iconic leader, father, and grandfather to his family and friends. He leaves behind his wife, Helen Ruth Jones, daughter, Kay Ann McKinney, and grandchildren, Kate McKinney and Regie Ahmad. Robin McKinney, Joseph McKinney, Betsy McKinney, Sam Mckinney. Great grandchildren, Brady Wallace, 9, Robby Wallace, 7, Louisa Naja Mckinney Ahmad, 2, and baby Jones Marcel McKinney Ahmad, due November 2022. Nephews Kenneth, Ken Brown, Roy Brown, Jr., and Mike Woodfin. His sister, Rosalie Jones Schmidt, and niece Jamie Harrel. In place of flowers, honor Joe Jones with a gift to a scholarship fund established at East Texas Baptist University. Contributions can be made to ETBU, Office of Advancement, 1 Tiger Dr., Marshall, TX 75670. Please mark a memo in memory of Joe Jones. Gifts can also be made online at www.etbu.edu/give and can be noted in memory of Joe Jones. There will be a memorial service held at United Methodist Church in Gladewater, TX Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 2 in the afternoon with a visitation just prior at 12:30.
