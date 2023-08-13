Joe Kalenda
LONGVIEW — Joe Kalenda of Hallsville, Texas passed away on August 8th, 2023 at the age of 93 in Wyllie, Texas. He was born on May 8, 1930 at home near Seaton, Texas to Charles and Veronika Kalenda, immigrants from Moravia, now part of the Czech Republic. He was the ninth of ten children. He attended Little Flock school, a rural school with only two classrooms and two teachers, near Temple, Texas. He graduated from Temple High School in 1947. After graduation, he worked in the appliance, air conditioning and refrigeration repair business until January 1951 when he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in the Philippines, Korea, and Guam. He was blessed to serve on the same ship with his younger brother John. After discharge in October of 1954, he continued working in his old profession. In September 1957, he enrolled in night school at Temple Junior College (TJC) to avoid losing his eligibility for the G.I. bill. He was fortunate to have an instructor who clarified algebra for him, thus giving him the confidence to further his education. He completed the curriculum at TJC and transferred to UT Austin, graduating in June of 1962 with BS degree in mechanical engineering. Being the first generation to receive a college degree. During this period, he also met his wife to be, Florence Sturm, and they were married on March 9, 1958, a marriage that would last 55 years until her passing on March 28, 2013. Upon graduation, he, his wife and their two children Carol and Terry, moved to Longview where he went to work for Texas Eastman Kodak. In January 1963 they relocated to Hallsville and Carol and Terry were joined by sisters Karen and Lori. He and his family were active members of First Lutheran Church in Longview where he and Florence served in numerous roles in the church. At Texas Eastman, Joe served in various capacities for 28 plus years until his retirement in February 1991 as Power Department Superintendent. After retirement he and Florence delivered Meals on Wheels in Longview for many years.
Joe was also active in the Hallsville community serving on the first Park Board, and as a city alderman on two separate occasions. He also became a volunteer consultant for the city. He enjoyed raising a large garden and taking care of his acreage. He expressed that seeing his children grow up in a rural atmosphere then seeing them graduate from college and become responsible adults was a great source of pride. One of his greatest loves was polka music because of his Czech heritage. He enjoyed playing a button accordion to entertain. He and his best friend Egon Dangel provided Oktoberfest music for many years in surrounding venues in East Texas.
He is survived by his daughters Carol Kalenda; Terry Rice and husband Drew; Lori Jaynes and husband Mike all from Wylie; and Karen Mosher and husband Steve from The Villages, Florida; grandsons Cameron Rice and wife Katelyn and great grand daughters Lowen and Madden, Tyler Rice and wife Brittany also of Wylie, Jeremy Jaynes and fiancé Amber Phillips of Plano, and Josh Jaynes and girlfriend Allie Robinson of Ft Worth; one brother, John Kalenda of Newburg, Oregon plus numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in passing by his parents, beloved wife Florence, grandson Dylan Rice, eight siblings and several nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Heart Association, American Cancer Association, Alzheimer’s Association or First Lutheran Church Longview.
