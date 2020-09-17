Joe “Kyle” Pennington

Kyle was born on January 10, 1958 in McMinnville, TN to Joe and Kathleen Pennington. In 1981 he received his Business Management degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and later a master’s degree in transportation logistics. He worked for 25 years in the metals industry and finished his career as the President of Synalloy Metals. Kyle raised two daughters, Cara and Tristen, and one son, Colin. He was married to the love of his life, Charlette Rhea.
Kyle was a natural leader, generous, hilarious, and compassionate. He was passionate about helping those less fortunate than him, UT volleyball and football, antique shopping, his dogs, his children, and his grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Joe, and his mother, Kathleen. He is survived by his wife Charlette, his three children, Cara, Colin, and Tristen, his sisters Janice and Genay, his brother Kelvin, his stepchildren Austyn and CJ, Kelsey, his 5 nieces and nephews, and his 14 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Crain Hill Cemetery at 11:00 am. Flowers may be sent to High’s Funeral Home (101 College St, McMinnville, TN 37110), and charitable donations may be sent to The Omni Family of Services, a local foster and adoption agency (545 Brandies Cir, Murfreesboro TN, 73128).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.