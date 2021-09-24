Joe Paul Bowen
MT. VERNON — Joe Paul (Red Kneck & Short Bus) Bowen, age 57, of Mt. Vernon, Texas passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home Chapel from 6-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home. Cody Rushing will be officiating, and interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cash Cochran, Tracy Arnett, Keith Bagwell, Andy Roach, Kenny Odom, Tim Caffey, Garrett Trumble and Robbie McGonagill.
Joe was born on November 28, 1963 to Gerald Paul and Virginia (Eddleman) Bowen in Longview, Texas. He married Lori Burns on May 21, 2021 in Franklin County, Texas. Joe worked for Dekoron Wire & Cable as a quality assurance inspector. He served in the U.S. Army and he was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Bowen; grandparents, Porter Lee and Christine Reese Eddleman; uncle, Robert H. Eddleman.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Burns-Bowen of Mt. Vernon; step-children, Skyler Burns and Sawyer Burns of Mt. Vernon; his children, Samantha Capers, Cody Bowen and John H. Bowen; father, Jerry Bowen and wife, Linda of Springtown, TX; uncle, John Jordan and wife, Barbara of Woodlands, TX; brother, Gerald Bowen and wife, Christy of Azle, TX; sister, Judy Bowen of Austin, TX;aunt, Sandra (Sandy) Eddleman of Longview, TX; mother-in-law, Sandra Burns; father-in-law, Bobby Burns and wife Shirley; and numerous nieces, nephews, extend families and aunts and uncles.
