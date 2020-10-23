Joe Robert White, Sr.

Joe was born to Ronny + Sandra White, on August 12th, 1953, in Atlanta, Texas. He grew up across the street from the love of his life, Vicki. He proclaimed his love for her when he was only 15 years old, and when he said, “I love you” she replied with, “I’m glad.” So, it’s a long standing joke in the family that he has loved her longer, + her reply has always been, “Well you may have loved me longer, but I love you more , because there ain’t no way you would have waited on me hand + foot like I have you!”
Joe was an outstanding baseball player. In fact, he was voted the most outstanding Left-handed pitcher in the state of Texas when he was only 16 years old, which he received an award for. But , his claim to fame was his hitting, which earned him a full scholarship at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Whenever it was his time to bat, his coach always said, “OK Joe. Knock it outta here.” Done!
He retired from Texas Eastman in May of 2019, after almost 30 years of employment. He made life long friendships with everyone he worked with. They all loved him dearly, + he loved them back. He will be sorely missed by his best friend of 43 years, Joe Mullins. They enjoyed giving each other a hard time, but deep inside they were a couple of big ol’ teddy bears.
God’s final gift to Joe was going to see his grandson play in a baseball tournament on Saturday before he passed. That sweet grandson got 3 triples, which made Joe so proud. But, then again, he was proud of all of his grandkids... All 8 of them!
Joe suffered greatly this past year. He was in hospitals from Longview to Tyler to Dallas for about as long as he was home. His wife, a breast cancer survivior herself, would get in his face + scream, “Fight! I need you to fight, Joe White!” After that, he lovingly referred to her as General Patton. She didn’t require him to stand up + salute when she entered the room. A sit-down salute was acceptable. But there were things that she required of him every day. He had to smile. He had to laugh. He had to do whatever she said. And when she asked him “Joe, what are We? His reply was always the same “We’re overcomers!” Yes indeed, Joe White did overcome! His battle is finished, + now he gets to reap the rewards of being a good + faithful servant. All 4 of his children have said they were so incredibly blessed to have the best father on the planet. He will be missed by all who knew + loved him. But don’t be dismayed or discouraged. Just look up and keep looking up. We will all be together again one glorious day!
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday October 24, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
