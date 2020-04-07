Joe Woodland
HENDERSON — Joe Buell Woodland, 79, passed away Saturday, April 4th, 2020, in the comfort of his own home in Henderson, TX surrounded by his family. He was born January 16th, 1941, in Marlin, TX to A.G. and Julia Katherine Woodland. He is preceded by his bother, Donald Woodland; his sister-in-law, Cheryl Woodland; and his sister, Sondra Martin.
Joe is survived by his wife, Deborah, of six years; his sister, Nancy Alexander; his son, Joe Jr. Woodland and daughter-in-law, Melissa Woodland; son, Jason Woodland; son, Cody Woodland; son, Justin Woodland and daughter-in-law, Cristy Woodland; step-daughter, Amanda Townsend; step-son Nate Cress and daughter-in-law, Felicia Cress; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Joe was a retired school superintendent and principal, but remained an AG teacher at heart with his love of animals, especially his chickens. He had a master’s degree in education from Sam Houston State University, a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Stephen F. Austin State University, and graduated from Pasadena High School. He founded the Go Texan Committee in the early 90’s with his good friend Wayne Yandle to support the youth for Rusk County.
Anyone who knew Joe, knew him as an avid duck and quail hunter. His wife knew him for the immense love of his family. His children knew him for his sense of humor and his sweet tooth for candy and “zu-zus”.
Perhaps, what was most important to him, over his family and animals, was his love for Christ. As an active member of Bar None Cowboy Church, his favorite scripture was Psalms 23 “The Lord is my Shepherd”.
