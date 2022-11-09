JoeAnn Knight
KILGORE — Visitation for family and friends of Mrs. JoeAnn Knight, 76, of Kilgore will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 3:00 until 5:00 in the afternoon at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home. Mrs. Knight completed her earthly journey on Thursday, November 2, 2022.
JoeAnn was born on July 9, 1946, in Rusk, Texas. She was the only daughter of the late Earl and Minnie Pauline Kimbrell. JoeAnn was preceded in death by her husbands Noel Knight and Wendell Roundy; five brothers: Jimmy Ray Kimbrell, Bill Kimbrell, Leroy Kimbrell, Gene Kimbrell, and Richard Kimbrell and step-father, Julian Rutherford.
JoeAnn loved and was very active in Kilgore. She was a faithful member of First Christian Church in Kilgore, a Kilgore Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and a member of the Red Hat Society. JoeAnn owned and operated Kilgore’s Secretarial Answering Service from the 1960s into the 1980s. She loved to travel and enjoyed exploring new places to eat. JoeAnn loved to visit with people and had a great laugh. She was a very generous person, always willing to help when it was needed. JoeAnn loved spending time with her friends and family, especially time with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Amy Rutherford of Livingston, Texas; grandchildren, Jonathan Rutherford, Michael Rutherford, and Catherine Rutherford all of Parker, Colorado; cousin and friend Diana Ponder and husband Don of Kilgore as well as various other cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kilgore Improvement & Beautification Association (KIBA), PO Box 1524, Kilgore, Texas 75663.
