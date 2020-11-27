Joel David Camp

Joel David was born to Frank Hugh and Leta Chapman Camp on February 2, 1945 in Longview, Texas. His dad had just been elected Precinct 3 County Commissioner at the time of his birth. He always delighted in being a “groundhog,” and he had a story ready to tell each time it came up. When his granddaughter Charlotte was also born on February 2, you know there were many more stories.
Joel attended Sabine schools and graduated in 1963 from Sabine High School. He attended Kilgore College for one year, during which he married his high school sweetheart Sarah Gause. Together they moved to Denton to attend the University of North Texas. He graduated in 1968 with a bachelors in Business Administration. Afterward he began working for LTV in Grand Prairie, TX. Joel’s heart, however, never left his hometown of Liberty City. He was offered a job in Longview working for SWEPCO, and took advantage of it to move his family of four (now with two beautiful daughters) back to Liberty City. Joel served as office manager for SWEPCO in Gladewater before becoming Tax Representative for the Eastern District of Texas. After 30 years, he retired from SWEPCO in 2000.
Soon after moving back to Liberty City, Joel was elected to the Sabine School Board of Trustees, where he served for 8 years. Joel was very active in politics as was everyone in his family. His mother, Leta Camp, served as the first female County Commissioner of Gregg County after the death of his father, Hugh Camp, in 1977.
Joel and his business partner (and nephew) Larry Odom bought the original Shallow Creek Golf Club in 1996, expanded it, and built the current clubhouse. Shallow Creek was his pride and joy because he got to own the source of his favorite hobby. He never missed a chance to play golf, regardless of the weather. He played many a game in the rain and snow. His winning trophies line the shelves in his home, and he was always ready with a story about each one.
Joel never missed an opportunity to brag about his children. He always worked it into the conversation. Then when the grandchildren came along, they were an endless source for him to brag about. In case you haven’t guessed, Joel loved to tell stories. He also loved his dogs. He bought two campers so that he never had to be away from his chihuahuas.
Joel is survived by his wife of 56 years Sarah Gause Camp. Two daughters Susan Camp-Lee and Richard Lee; Sharon Camp Williams and Scott Williams. Grandchildren Samantha and Rex Lee, Charlotte Williams Main and Alex Main and Gus Williams. His brother, Frank “Bo” and Carmen Camp, and niece Gay Smith. His nephew, Larry and Sandy Odom. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Leta, sister Corine, and nephew Guy Camp.
The visitation will be at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Friday at 6-8pm. The funeral will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Kilgore at 10am, followed by a burial at Danville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church P.O. Box 1216, Kilgore, TX 75663.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.