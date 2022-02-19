Joel Mack Howard, Sr
LONGVIEW — Joel Howard, 88, peacefully completed his earthly journey at home surrounded by his family on February 15, 2022. He was born September 27, 1933, in Big Sandy, Texas. He worked for Texas Eastman for 42 years and retired as a Chemical Planner in 1996. He was a Master Mason of Pine Tree Lodge #1396.
His passions were being a huge fan for his grandchildren’s activities, family gatherings, traveling with friends, enjoying good times with cousins Leonard, Jan, Sharon, Nalora and the Vaughan cousins from Big Sandy, Tuesday mornings at Wood Hollow Golf Course with his friends and fellow golfers, and telling jukes that filled the room with laughter.
Joel was preceded by his parents, C.W. and Ina Howard; and brother, Larry Howard. Left to cherish his memory are Mary, his wife of 64 years; his children and their spouses, Joel Jr. (Jane), Lori, David (Kim); and daughter-in-love, Donna Clark; great-grandchildren, Mason, Kohen, Kelsyn, and Jameson. Also included are numerous special cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Words are inadequate to express the family’s gratitude to Hearts Way Hospice.
A memorial celebrating Joel’s life will be officiated by Leonard Riley at the Pine Tree Church of Christ in Longview, Texas on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
