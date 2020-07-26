Joel Wayne Hall

Joel was born July 28, 1958, to Oscar Royce and Wanda Lou Vickers Hall in Freeport, Texas. He attended Longview schools and Kilgore College, and became a photographer, welder and machinist. Joel had a love of motorcycles, of helping people, and of his Lord, Jesus. He combined these by being a member of Benefit Riders of East Texas, and counted BRET members as brothers and sisters. He loved doing bike rides for Christmas toys, visiting sick children in the hospital, and building porches and ramps for veterans.
Joel married Susan Lee Gordon on April 2, 2005. He was preceded in death by both parents and his wife, Susan.
He is survived by stepchildren, Ashlee and Rob Cogburn, and Joshua Hays; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lee and Jimmy Leach; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen and Lisa Hall, and David and Bobbie Jo Hall; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. July 31, 2020, at Benefit Riders Of East Texas, 313 VZ County Rd 4614, Ben Wheeler.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Joel to Benefit Riders Of East Texas. http://benefitridersofeasttexas.com.
