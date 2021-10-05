John Allen Hixson
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for John Allen Hixson, 65, of Hughes Springs will be 5 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard funeral home in Daingerfield. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the funeral home.
John was born September 19, 1956 in Topeka, KS to Ralph and Nelle Hixson. He passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a Longview hospital. We would like to thank all the hospital staff at Christus Good Shepherd and Select Specialty (Thank You Heather).
Mr. Hixson received his undergraduate degrees at Trinity University in San Antonio. He then received his Juris Doctorate from SMU in Dallas. He practiced law in Arlington and Daingerfield. He also served in the Army Reserves as a II LT. Mr. Hixson was a member of Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church and was involved in Bible Study Fellowship and children’s ministries at various churches.
Mr. Hixson was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 33 years, Rebecca “Becky” Hixson of Hughes Springs; sons and daughters-in-law, David Hixson and wife Katie of Midlothian and Stephen Hixson of Hughes Springs; daughter, Claire Hixson of Arlington; grandchildren, Trent Michael Hixson and Rowan Grace Hixson; brothers, Mark Hixson and wife Stephanie and Ralph Hixson; sisters, Judy Antimarino and husband Pete and Nancy Race and husband Kevin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church, 3393 TX-11, Hughes Springs, TX 75656.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at Nail-Haggard FH.com.
