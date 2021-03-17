John Alvis Penny
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — The man known as “Honest John” John Alvis Penny, our husband, daddy, Pepaw and/or Pawpaw, joined his Lord Jesus Christ on March 8, 2021 following a brief illness.
John was born August 24, 1942 in Paris, Texas to Alvis and Jimmie Penny. He attended Longview schools and graduated in 1960. John loved his children dearly and had a special place in his heart for them. John is survived by his wife, Charlcie Penny, son Shawn Smith and wife Christi, daughter Yvette Dauster, daughter Stacy Toomey and husband Mike; grandchildren Shawn Marcus Smith, John L. Penny, Taylor Mayfield, Michael Toomey, and Grace Toomey; one great-granddaughter, Tuesday Smith; nephew Randy Murray and wife Jamie. John was preceded in death by his mother and father Alvis and Jimmie Penny, sister and brother-in-law Mary Murray and JR Murray, son-in-law Charles Dauster, and stepson Wes Greenville.
John began his career in the car business in Houston and Dallas, then opened Penny Motors in 1967 in Longview. It was said that he was one of the last honest car dealers -- known well as “Honest John.” His family was told that he was one of the patriarchs of the car business in the Longview and East Texas area. He loved NASCAR, attending many races for several years and had opportunities in both riding and driving race cars. His number one hobby was bass fishing and loved including his family in the great catch. In addition, John was a Mason.
John’s date of rebirth in Jesus Christ was October 15, 2006 - born a new man, the old man was dead. John said at the moment that he accepted Christ, it felt like he was being shot out of a double-barrel shotgun. He told Charlcie it was what he was looking for all of his life. For it is by grace, not of our works; it’s not by our performance, only by the blood of Jesus Christ - our gift from God when we believe and have faith. John knew that his next conscious awareness after he would take his last breath would be his eternal light in Jesus Christ. He also would often say “Absent from the body, present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:8)
Funeral services will be held at Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore, Texas, on Saturday, March 20th at 10:00a.m. with Rev. Riley Pippen officiating. Burial will follow in Atlanta, Texas. The viewing will be Friday, March 19th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas. His pallbearers will be Michael Toomey, Taylor Mayfield, John L. Penny, Shawn Marcus Smith, Randy Murray, and Darron Dusek. The honorary pallbearer is Ronnie Addie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a tribute to the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission https://hiway80rm.org/donate and/or Forest Home Baptist Church in John’s name.
John Penny -- go rest high on that mountain. We love you. Your family in Christ Jesus.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Matthew McConaughey tells the Longview News-Journal where he stands on political office
- Longview police investigate 'apparent suicide' at City Hall, Library parking lot
- Longview man gets 25 years in prison for continuous sex abuse of child
- Longview law firm involved in $63M patent trial verdict
- Hallsville man arrested after 'significant amount' of drugs found during search
- Hallsville man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting runaway juvenile
- Community organization, artistic mural bring new life to downtown Gilmer
- Longview native fashion designer Brandon Maxwell named creative director for two Walmart fashion labels
- Longview man charged with sexual assault same day he registered as sex offender
- State's decision on school funding met with mixed reviews by Longview-area districts
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.