John Andrew (Andy) Tuttle was born on July 8, 1938, the third son and youngest child of Jessie Nobie Tuttle and Cecelia Christina O'Byrne Tuttle. His grandparents were some of the original pioneer families to settle in the Union Grove and White Oak communities.
He was the only one of his siblings who was born in a hospital. His early years were fraught with health challenges, and as such, he wasn't expected to live past the age of ten. But he did. He managed to live eighty two years and passed away peacefully at home on August 4th.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Elizabeth Shaw Tuttle, his oldest son Thomas Andrew Tuttle, his oldest daughter, Terri Lynn Tuttle Woodfin and husband Andy, middle daughter Elizabeth Anne Tuttle, youngest son John Patrick Tuttle and wife Raja, youngest daughter Margaret Mary Tuttle and Daniel Britton.
He is additionally survived by eight grandchildren: Drew Woodfin and wife Jackie; Brodie Woodfin and Ale Martinez; Zack Woodfin and wife Kristen; Seth Woodfin, Katherine Tuttle, John Tuttle, Victoria Tuttle, and Hannah Tuttle.
Great grandchildren include Addyson (Addy) Woodfin, Zander Woodfin, Lucas Paul Woodfin and Jameson Beau Woodfin.
Andy served in the US ARMY and was Honorably discharged July 24, 1963 and served an additional four years in the ARMY Reserves. During his service in the ARMY he was a Private First Class, Marksman with a rifle, Sharpshooter with the Browning Automatic Rifle, and 2d Class Gunner on the 30 Caliber Machine-Gun.
He was a member of the Gladewater Quadrille, Knights of Columbus. Served as President of the Union Grove Water Board, the Union Grove School Board, and the Union Grove Cemetery Board.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for John Andrew Tuttle, 82, of Union Grove, 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St Theresa Catholic Church in Union Grove with Reverend Ron Demski officiating. Interment will follow at Union Grove Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater.
