LONGVIEW — A private funeral service with military for John B. Rappazzo, Sr, will be held under the direction of Welch Funeral Home.Johnwas born on May 11, 1925 in Brooklyn, New York and died on February 03, 2021 in Longview, Texas. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy before beginning a career as an engineer. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com

