Mr. Boyd was born September 28, 1935 in Hallsville, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence (Red) and Valerie Boyd; a brother, Corbuck (Buck) Boyd; and three sisters, Edna Miller, Jean Carlisle, and Judy Rogers. He is survived by a sister, Ruby Smitherman and husband Claude of Longview, Texas; three sons, Hunter Boyd and his wife Kim of Longview, Toby Boyd of Gilmer, and Galyn Boyd and his wife Carlene of Gilmer; five grandchildren, Shea Young and husband Jimmy of Conway, AR, Crystal Boyd of Hallsville, Trent Boyd and wife Amanda of Gladewater, TX, Shana Trussell and husband Jamie of Collierville, TN, and Shelby Rutland and husband Josh of Dallas, TX; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Mr. Boyd served 31 years with the Longview Police Department beginning on December 3, 1966 and retiring as a sergeant on December 31, 1997. Mr. Boyd made an impact on many young lives working security at Longview and Pine Tree High Schools for years. He also spent many summers coaching his sons in Dixie League Baseball and led several teams to the Longview City Championships. Mr. Boyd “Pops” loved singing funny tunes and playing the harmonica to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved working outside, growing roses, and enjoying afternoons swinging with his beloved dogs.
The family expresses their appreciation to his dedicated caregivers, Angela Yahweh, Linda Melton, Gladys Barker, and Betty Nelson for their love and support.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Welch Funeral Home in Longview. Burial will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, October 26 at Welch Funeral Home.
