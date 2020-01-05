John Braymer Verhalen

John was active in the horticultural industry, owning and operating a wholesale growing operation, a talent he learned from his father, producing Wisteria ‘liners’ (starter plants), and selling these to many of the largest commercial growers in the United States. Subsequent to his nursery operation, John moved to Longview, TX., eventually finding his “paradise”, on a 25 acre farm in Ore City, TX, which he expanded to 50 acres, where you could often find John walking the banks of his favorite spot, his 7 acre lake, which produced many a meal for John and neighbors. He was well known by his friends as an expert fisherman, and often invited others to join there for a fishing outing.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie Braymer Verhalen and Steve Verhalen, Sr., his sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Larry Rucker, and his sister Lynda Verhalen Applebaum.
John is survived by his daughter, Kackie Lomax Sarrett, Shreveport, LA; brother, Steve Verhalen Jr. (Linda), The Woodlands, TX; nieces, Stephanye Rucker Keeble (Chuck), Dallas, TX; Alan Rucker, (Kristen), Dallas, TX; Natalie Verhalen Grantham (Alan), Marshall, TX; Jennifer Verhalen Hudson (Jeff), Marshall, TX; Rachel Verhalen Tolbert (Jason), Henderson, TX; and nephews Stephen G. Verhalen, III, Marshall, TX and Mikel SIlvertooth (Karen), Spring, TX. Many great nieces and nephews, and cousins. And numerous very close friends.
Among John’s very close friends, whom he cherished deeply are; Walter Johnson and John Marshall, both of Scottsville, TX; his neighbors he considered family, Pat and Donna Denton, Paul and Susan Binghan, David and Karen Goode, all of Ore City, TX.
A memorial for John will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marshall, TX, at a later date.
