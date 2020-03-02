Cremation arrangements for John Carl “J.C.” Buckley, 66, of Kilgore, are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Buckley passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Kilgore, after a lengthy illness. John was born on March 3, 1953 in Chandler, Oklahoma to Robert Buckley and Bobbie Wilson. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era, worked as head maintenance for real estate companies and apartments in Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Longview for 27 years, and was a dispatcher for BJ Services/Baker-Hughes Oil Company, Kilgore yard, for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on the “240”, was a GREAT cook, could fix any appliance, enjoyed a cold beer and a shot of fireball now and then, had quite an irreverent sense of humor, and enjoyed being known as “the geezer.” Mr. Buckley was a loving and caring man, with a stubborn and cantankerous streak a mile wide. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him, except maybe Wal-Mart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert O. Buckley, brother, Jack Buckley, and sister, Marilee Griffin.
Mr. Buckley is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sheila Patterson Buckley of Kilgore; sons, John Shannon Buckley (Maria) of Spring, TX, Michael Damon Buckley of Dallas, and Joshua Evan Buckley (Stephanie) of Kyle, TX; granddaughter, Lydia Rhianne Buckley; mother, Bobbie Buckley of Kilgore; sister, Patricia Wilson of Olympia, WA; brothers Tom Buckley (Lesa) of Oklahoma City, OK, Gabe Buckley (Ann) of Littleton, CO, and Matt Buckley, of Kilgore; a special, 47 year brotherly friendship with Robert James (Cindy), of Garden Valley, ID, and many nieces, nephews.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to HeartsWay Hospice of NE Texas, VA Medical Center in Shreveport, VA Home Health Anita Lindley, NP, and Joy, dietician, for their loving, patient, and compassionate care during the final days of his journey. Go rest from this earthly struggle, until we meet again.
The family requests memorials to be made in John’s name to your local animal shelter.
