John Charles Segrest died at his home in Longview on July 23, aged 64. Charlie, as he was known to family and friends, was the youngest child of Frank Segrest and Cora Hawthorne Segrest, who predeceased him. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Sarah Dews and Patsy Crosby.
Charlie was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 24, 1955, and spent much of his childhood in Lafayette, Louisiana. After his father died, he and his mother moved to Longview, where he graduated from Pine Tree High School. As a young man, he enjoyed leather working, and was a lifelong fan of the music of Steely Dan. His dry sense of humor was enjoyed by all.
Charlie is survived by his brother and sister-in-law--James and Odile Segrest of Abbeville, Louisiana, plus numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and companion Caroline Womack. Services will be held at a later date.
