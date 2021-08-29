John Clayton Lawson
LONE STAR — Reverend and retired educator, John C. Lawson’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death. John passed away unexpectantly on August 26, 2021, at the age of 73. His loving heart left a beacon of light for all in the community.
John was born August 10, 1948 in Texarkana, Arkansas to BB Blanton and Miriam Z. Lawson. After graduating from Atlanta High School, John went on to get a master’s degree in education from SFA. He worked for the Daingerfield/Lone Star ISD for 32 years where he served as a teacher, coach and principal.
In the spring of 2009, John received the Lord’s call to serve Him in the Christian ministry of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. His commitment to the Lord led him to serve as Reverend at the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Daingerfield, TX.
John was an avid fisherman and had a love for tennis and football, especially the Daingerfield Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He loved spoiling his grandkids and watching them in their many activities. He was also a mason for the Oasis Lodge #79 in Daingerfield, TX.
John was preceded in death by his father, BB Blanton Lawson; mother, Miriam Lawson; sister, Nancy Hazelwood; and Jean Lawson.
Survived by his wife, Sharon Lawson of Lone Star, TX; three stepchildren: Kiley Shaffer and husband John Shaffer of Ore City, TX, Jessica James of Longview, TX, and Dustin James and wife Jessie James of Colleyville, TX: grandchildren: Seth, Natalie and Kaleb Shaffer; Ayden James; and Emerson and Alexa James; niece, Tracy Green of Maumelle, AR.; nephew, Russell Hazelwood and wife Ruth Hazelwood of Fordyse, AR.; great-niece Julia Green of Maumelle, AR; great-nephew Lawson Green and wife McKinley of Maumelle, AR.
Family will receive friends on Monday, August 30, 2021 in the Chapel at Nail-Haggard Funeral Home from 5 till 7 p.m. The family respectfully asks that the attendees please wear a mask.
A private family service will be held under the direction of Nail-Haggard Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial donations can be made in John’s name to the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Daingerfield.
Online condolences may be made at Nail-Haggardfh.com
