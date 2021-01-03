John Covington Dalton
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Colonel John C. Dalton will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Monday, January 4, 2020 at 10am. A viewing will be held on Sunday after 12pm at the Funeral Home. John went to be with the Lord suddenly on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Longview, TX.
John C. Dalton was born on June 18, 1939 in Liberty, NC to parents Dr. Bennie and Grace Dalton. Following his graduation from Asheboro H.S. he attended North Carolina State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1962. In 1960, he married Martha Helen Garner. John began his career in the Air Force and was commissioned as a second lieutenant through the AFROTC on January 26, 1962.
John’s first assignment was to Dyess AFB, where he served as a B-52 copilot. In December 1966, he was upgraded to aircraft commander. In July of 1966, Col. Dalton was transferred to Westover AFB for 6 years and spent 2.5 years in Southeast Asia. During this period, he flew 361 combat missions.
In July 1973, Col. Dalton was transferred to the 1st Combat Evaluation Group, Barksdale AFB, LA. While at Barksdale, he served as an evaluator pilot, team chief, task force commander, and Deputy Commander, 9th Bomb Division.
Carswell AFB became home for the next 5 years. Here he was promoted to the rank of Colonel in November 1982. Following this promotion he was assigned to the Organization of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, served as a Operational Team Chief on the National Emergency Airborne Command Post, and flew the Presidential Communications Support Aircraft.
Col. Dalton was highly recognized and decorated with the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, to name a few.
Following his retirement, Col. Dalton continued to enjoy fishing, golfing, playing the autoharp and guitar. He also had a passion for collecting diecast cars of the 1955/56/57 T-Bird vintage. He was also highly involved with the Longview Lions Club, volunteering at Good Shepherd Medical Center, and was an avid Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army in the Christmas Season.
Col. Dalton was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Martha Helen Garner in 1999, and his brother Booker Dalton. Those left to cherish their memories include his wife Barbara J. Dalton; daughters Pam Dalton and Linda Hinkle and her husband Joe; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild; brothers and sisters Ed and his wife Cis, Jean, David and Nancy; and Barbara’s children Nathaniel Richards and his wife Brooke and Catherine Radke and her husband Tobi as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Instead of flowers to honor John, you may make a donation in memory of John Dalton to the organization: Preborn at P.O. Box 78221 Indianapolis, IN 46278 or at www.preborn.com
