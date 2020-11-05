John David Ford Sr.

John is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Laverne Fountain Ford; Children Pamela Sue Dubose and Pete Dubose, John David Ford, Jr. and Glenda Ford, Troy Edward Ford and Penny Ford, Patti Lynne Rogers and Danny Rogers, Reagan Glenn Ford, Scarlett Ann McGee, and James Dean Ford. 16 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren, Sister Annie Sue Allen (Howard Allen). He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Carrie Ford, Sister Doris Tallant, Brothers Jack Ford, Huey Ford, Douglas Ford and Charles Ford and grandson Jesse Stuart Dubose.
John was born on March 29, 1932 in Beckville, Texas to Edward and Carrie Ford. John grew up in Marshall, Texas. He served his country in the Korean War and was medically discharged after being injured while stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. While stationed in Germany, John gave his first performance singing country music and everyone fell in love with his voice. He performed with many great artists and loved music his entire life, providing such enjoyment to many with his guitar playing and singing. After returning from Germany he met the love of his life, Laverne Fountain and they were married on September 24, 1955. John carried on his father’s art of bricklaying and was a successful businessman for over 50 years passing on his skills to his son that continued the business for many years to come. John and Laverne both wanted a large family to share their love and were so blessed with seven children. John worked hard to provide and support all of his children in any endeavor they pursued. He not only has a love for country music but had a love for flying and obtained his pilot’s license and purchased two airplanes and he and Laverne went on many adventures along with friends and family. John had such love for his savior Jesus Christ and was such an inspiration sharing the gospel with his family and friends. The love John had for his children and grandchildren was immeasurable. His smile would light up the room when his grandchildren would walk through the door.
The family would like to thank everyone at Colonial Village for their love and support and Elite Home Healthcare for their dedication to John’s care.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Ford family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.