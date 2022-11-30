John David Hart
LONGVIEW — John David Hart of Longview, Texas passed from this earth to be with the Lord on November 26, 2022.
John was born on November 9, 1952 to Marvin C. and Gertie Hart in Longview, Texas. He graduated from Pine Tree High School class of 1971.
John went to work for Amoco Production Co. in 1975, which became BP, where he retired after 42 years.
He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Phyllis Hart. He also leaves behind two daughters, Alexandra Hart (husband Connor Jacoby) of San Antonio, TX and Shelby Hart, Longview.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Hart.
Through his life, John enjoyed tennis, golf, playing drums in a band, and spending time with family and friends.
Rosary will held Thursday, December 1 at 5:30 pm at Rader Funeral Home with visitation following from 6:00-7:30 pm.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, December 2 at 10:00 am, with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.
An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
