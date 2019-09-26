Mr. Mason was born on January 25, 1956 in Gilmer, TX to the late Huey Wayne and Barbara Ruth Mason. John grew up in Hallsville TX for most of his life attending Hallsville ISD. He married his childhood sweetheart, Jerri Ann Dickard, on October 11, 1974. In 1976, Mr. Mason joined the U.S. Army serving at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX where he specialized as a Vulcan/FAAR Systems Mechanic until 1979. In the Army, John earned the title of a Rifle Marksman and Hand Grenade expert. He proudly served his country and respected and honored all veterans. In 1987, Mr. Mason moved to Spring, TX where he was working for Domco Industries until 2007. In 2007, Mr. Mason went to work for PTC Tanks/HMT where he worked as a maintenance manager. John had many close and supportive friends at both Domco Industries and PTC Tanks/HMT and he cherished them all.
Mr. Mason was a very loving, caring, and devoted family man to his wife, son and daughter, and two grandsons and they loved him deeply. He worked hard to provide for them. He will forever hold a place in their heart. John enjoyed spending his time with his family as well as riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, playing golf, and many other hobbies.
John is preceded in death by his son, John “David” Mason, Jr; his parents; his Father-in-law, Gerald Mann Dickard; sister Theresa and niece Becky Lockridge; nephew, Daryl Mason. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Jerri Ann Mason of Spring, TX; daughter, Brandy Ann Mason, of Tomball, TX; grandsons Jonathan David Mason of Kingwood, TX and David Mason of Tomball, TX; mother-in-law Shirley Walter of Hallsville; sister Diane Jackson and husband Delbert of Hallsville, TX; brothers Timothy Mason and wife Jerre Kay of Hallsville, and Stephen Mason; bother-in-laws Robert Nucholls, Dennis Dickard and wife Melissa of Longview; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Mason will be greatly missed by many.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association.
