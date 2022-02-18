John David Perryman
GILMER — John David Perryman, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Gilmer. Mr. Perryman was born in Sweetwater, Texas on June 20, 1946 to Harry Lee and Gracie Biles Perryman. John retired from Union Pacific Railroad as a car man and served in the United States Army and Navy. Mr. Perryman is survived by his wife, Kathy Perryman of Gilmer; son, David Perryman and wife Mandi of Gilmer; daughter, Denise Lackey and husband Michael Hendrix of Cleburne; sister, Anna Renfro of Hugo, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Ashli Lackey, Hayli Lackey, Katelyn Perryman, Seth Hendrix and Tegan Wise. A Memorial service for Mr. Perryman will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, February 18, 2022, in the Chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer with Bro. Billy Byrd officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 5 P.M.
