LONGVIEW — John Dee Secord was called home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1960, in Longview, Texas. John was a proud graduate of Spring Hill High School, where he excelled in basketball and theatre. He went on to attend Kilgore College and Lon Morris College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy D. Secord and Nell Secord; brother, David Secord. He is survived by his daughters Lauren Secord, Kristin Hatcher (Kenny) and Ariya Teel; brother Marty Secord (Kelli); grandchildren, Knox Hatcher and Cal Hatcher. John also had two nephews and a niece.
His celebration of life will be held on a later date with his family.

