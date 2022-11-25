John Dee Secord
LONGVIEW — John Dee Secord was called home to be with the Lord on November 23, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1960, in Longview, Texas. John was a proud graduate of Spring Hill High School, where he excelled in basketball and theatre. He went on to attend Kilgore College and Lon Morris College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Billy D. Secord and Nell Secord; brother, David Secord. He is survived by his daughters Lauren Secord, Kristin Hatcher (Kenny) and Ariya Teel; brother Marty Secord (Kelli); grandchildren, Knox Hatcher and Cal Hatcher. John also had two nephews and a niece.
His celebration of life will be held on a later date with his family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pat's Belle Pepper Cafe in Longview closing; owner plans next chapter
- Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
- KC Rangerettes to perform with Mariah Carey at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Business Beat: Jaggers seeking drive-thru approval
- PHOTOS: Goudarzi & Young turkey giveaway in Longview
- Saweetie quit social media 'to protect her mental health'
- Pump the Brakes initiative: Crashes down, red light citations way up
- Longview celebrates Christmas season with tree-lighting
- Police: Marshall man charged in store shooting kills himself
- Officials: Missing Smith County child safely located
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.