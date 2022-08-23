John Donald “Bud” Weeks
DIANA — John Donald Weeks, known as “Bud” passed away Friday Aug. 19th at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, TX. He was born May 2, 1943 in St. Augistine, MO, to Howard & Cora Mae Weeks. John married Saundra P. Weeks on May 3, 1964 in Woodlawn, TX. He proudly served in the US Army and the 49th Armored Division of the National Guard. He worked as a machinist and retired from LeBus International Inc. in 2008 after 32 years of service.
John was the patriarch of his family and often gave good and practical advice. He was a great provider and assured that his family was cared for. He was deeply loved by his wife of 58 years, children and friends & family. He enjoyed the simpler things in life. Loved Sunday drives with his wife and anyone else that he could coerce to go on a drive with him. Cherished his family and loved to spend every available moment with them. His hobbies were gardening and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was an avid reader and loved a good western or anything historical.
John was proceeded in death by his parents, Howard and Cora Mae (Weeks) Olive, sister- Anne Weeks, brothers- Edward, Adrian, and Forrest (Chip) Weeks.
John is survived by his wife, Saundra P. Weeks; sons: John V. Weeks and wife, Melanie; Chris Weeks and wife, Wendy; and Patrick Weeks and companion, Amber Penney; brother: Howard R. Weeks; Sister-Law: Soonjin Weeks; nephew: Kevin Weeks and wife, Debbie. 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 22nd from 6 to 8pm for visitation, funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23rd at 10am at Grubbs - Loyd Funeral Home in Diana, TX.
