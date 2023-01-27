John E. Daugherty
LONGVIEW — John E. Daugherty was born March 23, 1955, and passed away in January 24, 2023 in Longview, TX. Cremation arrangements are with Rader Funeral Home of Longview. The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the funeral home.
John proudly served as a United States Marine for 23 years, he gave his all to his country in numerous stations throughout the US and abroad. After retirement he moved to east Texas where he met his wife, Judy. The two of them worked side by side as barbers for years and owned Judy’s Barbershop in Longview. John loved sports, enjoyed sitting on the patio with Judy watching nature, and spent every minute possible with his beloved grandsons and best buddies Zachary and Michael. He was loved more than he ever realized and will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judy Courtney, his parents Alex Evan (Son) and Edna Daugherty, and his sister Gwendolyn Daugherty.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters Tara Daugherty, Tamara Anderson (husband Jason), Tiffany Fowler, Sharon Owens (husband Lane), son John Courtney (wife Samantha), sister Donna Ellington (husband Randy), sister Cheri Itz (husband Ronnie), brother Jimmy (wife Judith), and a number of adoring grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
