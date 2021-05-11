John Eugene Wilson
AUSTIN, TEXAS — John Eugene Wilson, born in El Paso, Texas, on February 13, 1958, passed away in Austin, Texas on Thursday, May 6, 2021. John, 63, grew up in Baytown, Texas, and spent much of his adult life in the Kilgore-Longview area. But after a devastating motorcycle accident left him with life-threatening head injuries that he somehow managed to survive, John spent the last half of his life in nursing care between Austin and Bryan Texas, wherever his mom and sisters happened to be.
The accident changed the course of his life. Up to that point, John lived life on his terms not always making the best life choices - but who hasn’t made a mistake or two, or two hundred? After, his life choices weren’t always left up to him. But this life was the path God had planned for him, and he found community in the people around him.
John loved to fish and hunt, he loved motorcycles and a cold beer. He loved his friends, he loved his momma, and he loved his daughter every day of her life.
John was preceded in death by both his father and mother, John C. Wilson and Cecilia Elizabeth Smith Wilson, and his granddaughter Schylla Wilson.
John leaves behind daughter, Chara Kay Sullivan and husband, Stephen. Sisters Elizabeth LeGay Imler and husband Larry; Ginger Inez Pearson, and husband Steve; and brother Robert Jefferson Wilson, and wife Julie. He is also survived by grandchildren Lawren Scott, Lawrence Scott Jr., and Malachi Sullivan; Nieces Nicole Pearson, Samantha Pearson, and Maddie Wilson; and Nephews Ian Imler, Donovan Pearson, Alex Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, and Dylan Imler.
Services are planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with the Reverend John Reasons officiating. Private burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. ~ 4:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Arrangements under the direction of Rader Funeral Home, Kilgore, Texas.
