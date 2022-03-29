John Frank Ramage
BELTON — Funeral services for John Frank Ramage, 71, of Belton, formerly of Daingerfield will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church of Daingerfield with Reverend Ryan Stratton officiating. Burial will follow in Omaha Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. The family will receive friends at 1 PM prior to the service.
Mr. Ramage was born on July 14, 1950 to Frank and Frankie Ramage. He passed away on Friday morning, March 25, 2022 at his residence. He was a 1969 Graduate of Daingerfield High School and was a proud member of the 1968 State Champion Tiger football team. John worked for Lone Star Steel before becoming a commercial insulator. He was proud to have been the project manager of Harris Hospital in Ft. Worth. He loved fishing, hunting, traveling, all things sports and especially the Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid artifact hunter and loved Old Westerns. Everything that Johnny did was “BIG TIME.... PERIOD!”
A loving husband, father and grandfather, John was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Frankie Ramage and brother, Ricky Ramage. He is survived by his wife, Linda Fletcher Ramage of Belton; son, Kevin Swanzy; daughter, Tammy Tyson; grandchildren, Bailey-Anne Swanzy, Ian Swanzy, Jamey Gleaves, Dylan Radzavich and Jayden Becka; sister and brother-in-law, Aleta Ramage Hall and Tony Hall; sister-in-law, Kristi Rawls Ramage; nieces, Kera Hall Stewart, Marnie Hall Justiss; nephews, Rick Ramage, Tony Frank Ramage, Cole Ramage and several great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggard fh.com.
