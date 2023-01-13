John Franklin Ashley
ORE CITY — John Franklin Ashley, 86, of Ore City passed away on January 6, 2023, in Gilmer, TX. John was the son of Omar and Beulah Ashley. He married Peggy Williams on February 11, 1955. John was the father of four children John Ross born 1956, twin boys, Bret and Cotton in 1959 and a daughter Carla in 1963.
John married Judith Vann Ashley on November 9, 2019, they enjoyed gardening, dinner with friends and family, attending church together, and giving the fruits of their labor to their community.
John was a tough love father yet a proud, honest and humble man. He was a faithful, hardworking dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend.
As a self-made man, he left his legacy in many ways however, he was especially known for his mark on the brick mason world that he was able to envision and create. His talented skill set started when he was 18 until he branched out on his own in the 1960’s. Through his life he mentored to many that would later realize they had been in the company of one of the most amazing and talented men of his era.
Growing up the Ashley children knew to their father everything revolved around family, work, fishing and hunting. JR, Bret and Cotton spent more time with their dad for after all, he had boys to raise in a man’s world and his responsibility was to teach them honesty, integrity, accountability, and a strong work ethic and that he did.
Thanks, Dad, for all you did for us and being such an amazing example for us kids. You managed to mold us into the responsible adults that we are today. You were such a humble, honorable man and we knew “what you see is what you get”, so there was never a time we had to question what you were communicating to us. We are who we are today due to you the man and father that raised us and always provided for us.
John is survived by his wife Judith Vann Ashley, sons and daughters-in-law John Ross and Sara Ashley of Lake of the Pines, Bret and Tedra Ashley of Columbia, TN. Lynn Ashley of Mena AR, and daughter Carla Ashley of Cocoa, FL. Grandchildren Melony Martinez of Hot Springs AR, Luke & Beatriz Ashley of Springdale, AR, John and Megan Ashley, Spring Hill, TN, Hannah and Hayden Fitzgerald of Spring Hill, TN., Lakelin Ashley of Mena, AR, and Morgan Ashley of Austin, TX. Great grandchildren Isabell Ritter of Hot Springs, AR, Caleb Ashley of Spring Hill, TN, Asher and Ellis Fitzgerald of Spring Hill, TN, and Ezra and Madeline Ashley of Springdale, AR.
John was preceded in death by his son, Cotton Ashley in May 2015 and his wife, Peggy Ashley September 2016.
Funeral services for John will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 2:00 at Lakeview Baptist Church in Ore City, where a visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Interment will follow the services at the Lafayette Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeview Baptist Church.
