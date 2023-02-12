John Gillett Sheppard Sr.
ATHENS — John Gillett Sheppard, Sr died peacefully at home on February 4, 2023 in Athens, Texas. Gillett was born in Cuero, Texas on December 5th, 1929 to Henry Fassett Sheppard and Constance Breeden Sheppard.
After graduating from Cuero High School, Gillett attended Southwestern University, graduating with a BA in Math in 1951. While attending Southwestern, Gillett was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and edited the college magazine, “The Southwester”. He also became a special correspondent to “The Austin American” and Associated Press. In addition to his other journalistic jobs, Gillett served as Sports Editor of Southwestern University’s weekly college newspaper, and his enthusiasm for sports never waned. An avid football fan, he followed his favorite teams - the Cuero Gobblers, Longview Lobos, and UT Longhorns - throughout his life. He took great pleasure in sharing his passion and school loyalties with his family, and his five children have many fond memories of attending games with him.
Gillett went on to earn his law degree from the University of Texas in 1956. While at the University, he continued his correspondent work with news agencies and worked part-time for the Texas Highway Department, where he compiled and indexed a working volume of “Texas Highway Laws”. With Ewing Adams, he set up the firm, Adams and Sheppard in Longview, Texas. In 2010, Gillett was proud to be honored by the Texas Bar Association for his 50+ years of service.
In addition to Gillett’s dedication to his work, he was an active volunteer and leader in his community. He was a member and/or officer of the Longview Jaycees, Salvation Army, Chamber of Commerce, Knights of Columbus, and various theatre groups. Gillett was very active in the Republican Party in East Texas, serving as chairman for the organization. Gillett was an enthusiastic and lifelong member of the University of Texas Ex-Students Association. He served in many roles with the organization - local president, district director, and area vice-president. As president of the Gregg County chapter, he was proud to establish an endowed scholarship fund, providing scholarships for local students desiring to attend the University of Texas.
Gillett lived a full and active life, relishing outdoor pursuits most of all. Throughout his life, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, snow skiing, and water skiing, to name a few. As an adult, he earned his pilot’s license, and also completed a tandem sky dive to celebrate his 70th birthday. Gillett was an accomplished pianist, playing both by sight and by ear. In the last years of his life you could find him enjoying some of his favorite pastimes at his home in Lake Athens, Texas - working in his garden, fishing, and playing golf. His children will especially miss sharing those activities with him.
The youngest of 6 children, Gillett was preceded in death by his parents, Constance and Henry, and siblings, Jane Fassett Sorrel, Robert Breeden Sheppard, Frank Bates Sheppard, Henry Fassett Sheppard, and Joseph Lawrence Sheppard, as well as his son-in-law, Stanford Finney. He is survived by his children, Mary Clare Finney of Dallas, TX, John Gillett Sheppard, Jr (Cindy) of Hilton Head Island, SC, Helen Elizabeth Baumgartel (Todd) of London, UK, Catherine Ann Closuit (Paul) of Aledo, TX, and Laura Elizabeth Groth (Harrison) of Dallas, TX. Gillett is survived by his grandchildren: Beau Brooks (Megan), Hohman Finney, Meredith Finney, Preston Finney (Mary Catherine), Parker Brooks (Katy), Ford Finney (Gina), Grace Groth, all of Dallas TX, as well as Elle Finney of New York, NY, Erin Ball (Stan) of Annapolis MD, Bryson Baumgartel of Bloomfield, NJ, Sam Baumgartel of Boston, MA, Nicholas Closuit of Aledo TX, and Emily Closuit of Ft. Worth, TX. In addition, Gillett was blessed with 13 great grandchildren.
Gillett’s family will be forever grateful for the quality of care he received in his final years. He was blessed to be lovingly cared for by a group of many wonderful people, including Kimberly Haning, Kylee Jones, Payton Haning, Landon Haning, Jeremy Haning, Cade Williams, Amy Willams, Kayte Walker, Emily Richardson, Hailey Duke, Arturo Lopez, and Dee Sanderford.
Gillett will be laid to rest in the place he loved best, his hometown of Cuero, TX. His lifelong faith assures him that he will be received with love by his Heavenly Father, and reunited with the precious friends and family who preceded him.
